Taste of Belgium will close Banks location for 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives' filming

CINCINNATI — Taste of Belgium will close their Banks location at 4:30 p.m. on Friday to film another appearance on Food Network's 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives.'

The Guy Fieri-speared show also visited Taste of Belgium in 2014, filming there alongside the now-closed Senate Pub and Bakersfield OTR.

Taste of Belgium won't be the only local stop for Fieri and his crew; Blue Ash Chili also announced it would be closing for part of Wednesday to film with the show for the second time. It first featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives' in 2010.