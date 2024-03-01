Owners of Incline Public House open new restaurant, bar in Fort Thomas

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — A new restaurant from the owners of Incline Public House and Jefferson Social has come to Fort Thomas.

Cafeo Hospitality Group has opened The Green Line Kitchen & Cocktails, located at 25 North Ft Thomas Avenue.

The restaurant group says The Green Line "introduces a fresh culinary concept to the Fort Thomas community" that's perfect for any occasion.

The menu is described as American cuisine with a modern twist, with a variety of options appetizers, salads, entrees, sandwiches, pastas and more.

Guests can have a more relaxed meal with a burger, salad or fish and chips, or they could opt for something fancier with prime rib, seafood carbonara, seared cod and more.

The restaurant also offers Sunday brunch, where guests can choose biscuits and gravy, shrimp and grits or French toast, among others.

Outside of food, the restaurant also has a various wines, beers and a multitude of cocktails ranging from martinis to champagne cocktails and even mocktails.

Cafeo says that The Green Line is "more than just a restaurant."

"It's a destination that promises an unforgettable dining experience focused on creating a place to gather for the local community," the restaurant group said.

The Green Line is open Tuesday through Thursday from 4-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4-10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with extended bar hours.

