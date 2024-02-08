Watch Now
Pendleton's Hart & Cru named among 'Food & Wine' list of top wine bars

Sommeliers detailed what made up the best wine bars
Posted at 5:12 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 17:12:47-05

CINCINNATI — A Pendleton wine bar has been named among the top wine bars in the world, according to sommeliers featured in "Food & Wine."

The publication published an article detailing what makes the perfect wine bar, with Pendleton's Hart & Cru being among the best of the best.

The sommeliers said a solid wine bar goes "far beyond just what's in the glass" and needs three things: a wine list with a strong point of view, cozy ambiance and approachable hospitality as well as food that makes sense to be paired with wine.

According to its website, Hart & Cru, which was opened by Kevin Hart in 2015, is a "concierge-style service focused on selling artisanal wines to avid drinkers through special offers, e-commerce, wine clubs, tastings and more."

The European-style wine bar has a robust wine list full of reds, whites, roses and sparking options at its bottle shop and tasting room.

According to the wine bar's menu, "wine is best with great friends and amazing food." Guests can expect a variety of lite bites, such as nuts, olives, caviar, chickpea salad, bread and more.

Hart & Cru also has its own wine club, where subscribers can have four, hand-picked bottles of wine delivered each month.

Hart & Cru is open Mondays via appointment, 2-10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 2-8 p.m. on Sunday.

