New restaurant, wine bar serving Roman-inspired pizza opens in Pendleton

CINCINNATI — A new Italian restaurant and bar serving up Roman-inspired pizza is opening in Pendleton.

Razzo, which is located at the corner of Broadway and E 12th streets in the former Boomtown Biscuits location, is officially opening to the public Wednesday evening.

According to the restaurant's owners, Razzo is "a cozy, neon-lit environment for enjoying natural wine, Roman-inspired pizza and other Italian fare."

The restaurant and bar comes from the minds of Michael Guilfoil and Christy Wulfson, who also own Pendleton's Bar Saeso. Guilfoil and Wulfson said they decided to open Razzo because they fell in love with the building.

"When Boomtown closed last summer, we knew it would leave a void and that whatever filled it would have a huge impact on the culture and identity of Pendleton," the duo said.

The duo said the vacant corner building was calling out to something "classic" rather than another sports bar, burger joint or something gimmicky.

The restaurant's menu is smaller in size than some other Italian restaurants, including only eight dishes and four different pizzas. In terms of dishes, guests can choose from cacio e pepe, a house Italian salad and more.

Hatsue Andrews

The restaurant is focusing on Roman-inspired pizza, which can take many forms, including "thin, crispy and organically-shaped pies to thick and perfectly geometric pizza al taglio."

Razzo is focusing on pan-baked version of Roman-inspired pizza which is known for its rectangular slices and interesting toppings.

While there is a classic pepperoni option, guests can also get more adventurous with with the mushroom or potato pizza options, with the latter boasting bechamel sauce, yukon gold potatoes, pancetta, black kale and chives.

Razzo's menu was crafted by Jordan Anthony-Brown, chef and owner of the upcoming restaurant The Aperture, and the pizza dough recipe was done by Alex Plattner, owner of St. Francis Apizza. Head chef Myles Klapatch is set to lead the restaurant's kitchen.

In terms of drinks, the bar will feature natural wines by the glass, as well as a larger bottle list that focuses on small production, low intervention wines. Razzo will also have a full-service bar with a small cocktail menu and a selection of mostly European beers on tap.

As of now, Razzo is only open to dine-in service in its bar, dining room and patio. In the future, Guilfoil and Wulfson plan to offer take-out and delivery options as well.

The restaurant will be open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 5-10 p.m. To reserve a table, click here.