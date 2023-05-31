Mellow Mushroom launches new Cincinnati chili pizza, complete with chopped hot dogs, mustard and onions

CINCINNATI — Skyline Chili is a staple of Cincinnati, and now tried-and-true Cincinnatians can indulge in the delicacy atop pizza.

Mellow Mushroom is serving up "The Cincy Pizza" — thank you Mellow Mushroom for using a "y" instead of an "i" — for a limited time.

The Cincy Pizza includes a Skyline chili base, mozzarella cheese, slices of all-beef hot dogs, onions, drizzles of hot sauce and mustard, more finely shredded choose and, of course, oyster crackers.

Provided by Mellow Mushroom

The Queen City-inspired pizza will be available at Mellow Mushroom's West Chester and Wilder locations. The limited-time pizza is currently not listed on either locations' online menu.

"We are extremely excited to bring the new Cincy Pizza to our two local restaurants, highlighting the delicious Skyline Chili ingredients known and loved by Cincinnatians," said Sean Bail, owner of Mellow Mushroom.

Anne Mejia, VP of brand development for Mellow Mushroom, said the restaurant's menu allows store owners and operators to cater to local tastes with the menu's "Locals Only" section.

"Cincinnati is known for being one of the best foodie towns in America," Mejia said. "There's no better way to celebrate a city that loves Skyline Chili and pizza then with this unique Cincy Pizza!"

Mellow Mushroom first opened in Atlanta in 1974, and currently operates in 19 states. Other than its West Chester location, the franchise has Ohio restaurants in Columbus and Cleveland. There are also multiple other locations along the southern border of Kentucky.

Similar to Mellow Mushroom, Mikey's Late Night Slice, which has a location on Elm Street north of Rhinegeist Brewery, has previously served up a "4-way pizza" that involves spaghetti, Cincinnati chili, hot dog slices, cheese and onions atop a pizza slice.

It's unclear when of if Mikey's will be bringing back the "4-way pizza" for another special.

March First Brewing on Kemper Road also has a Cincinnati chili pizza called the "Goldliner" that also features hot dogs, mustard and onions. That pizza became a permanent menu item a few months ago.