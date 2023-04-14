Top 9 patios in the Tri-State to enjoy a drink on

CINCINNATI — Nothing says spring and summer like relaxing on a rooftop or patio with a cold drink and some food. The Tri-State area has plenty of great options that have sweeping views of downtown Cincinnati, large areas for big groups and more to enjoy as temperatures get warmer and the sun fills the skies. Here are the top 9 patios and rooftops to enjoy a drink on in the Tri-State:

Miamiville Trailyard

Nestled between the Little Miami Bike Trail and Little Miami Scenic River, Miamiville Trailyard is a hidden gem. The restaurant and bar is perfect for the whole family — including the family dog — and you can enjoy cornhole and more on the patio. Guests can expect a wide variety on the food menu, and it now serves breakfast on Saturdays and Sundays. In terms of drinks, the bar offers both draft and canned beer, wine, seltzers and non-alcoholic options.

Cabana On The River

A seasonally-open escape from reality, Cabana On The River has been a spring and summer favorite for Cincinnati's west siders for years. The bar and restaurant is located along the Ohio River near 13 Below Brewery and Fernbank Park, and it offers a front row seat to sunsets over the river. Guests can also enjoy live music, sand volleyball and more while eating their meals.

Mecca OTR

Mecca OTR is a colorful, art-filled city oasis tucked away on 15th Street between Walnut and Vine streets. The moment guests walk into the bar, they're greeted by a massive patio filled with picnic tables, a fountain, bonfire and, when it gets closer to summer, tons of greenery and plants.

The bar is the perfect spot for those trying to dance the night away to a new DJ, soak up some great happy hour deals (6-8 p.m.) or bask in the sun with friends. In the summer months, the bar often opens early on Saturdays to host live music sessions, day parties and more.

The Blind Pig

With views of the Ohio River and all of The Banks, The Blind Pig is a perfect spot to sit and relax on a patio before, during or after a Reds game. Just a few minutes from Great American Ball Park, the bar calls itself a "modern-day speakeasy," according to its website. The bar, which has a full drink and food menu, is also attached to O'Malley's in the Alley, and guests can walk between the two bars to soak up both experiences.

Fifty West Brewing Company

Fifty West Brewing Company's beer garden is a pristine place to be during the warmer months. With sand volleyball, pickleball, cornhole and more to enjoy, the brewery has just about everything — it's also family-friendly! While relaxing in the sun, you can also fill up on Fifty West's burgers, shareables, milkshakes and more with your beer.

The Blind Lemon

Featuring an intimate patio surrounded by trees and buildings, The Blind Lemon is somewhat of a hidden gem that's resided in Mount Adams for nearly 60 years. With live music every night but Mondays, The Blind Lemon is a great place to sit back, relax and enjoy music while sipping on one of the bar's many cocktails and drinks.

Little Miami Brewing Company

Sitting along the Little Miami River in Milford, Little Miami Brewing Company is bringing guests scenic river views from its rooftop patio. Though its a bit outside of the metropolitan Cincinnati area, the brewery is worth the drive for its various beers and food menu — if not the relaxing atmosphere alone. The brewery also hosts loads of programming throughout the week, including trivia nights, live music and more.

Queen City Radio

While Queen City Radio designates their patio as more of a "beer garden," it's just as fun to hang out on during a sunny day. Other than its various drinks, QCR offers authentic German street food like schnitzel and currywurst through Lubecker. Located near TQL Stadium, the bar is a popular spot ahead of FC Cincinnati home games. Otherwise, the bar has plenty to entertain with weekly events, including game nights, live music, DJs and more.

MadTree Brewing

Located in Oakley, MadTree Brewing has a perfect patio to relax on with friends and family during the warmer months. With large tables and plenty of room, the patio is perfect for larger groups — and you can even bring your furry friends. With the brewery open seven days a week, guests can enjoy Catch-A-Fire Pizza while they sip on their brews, and the taproom holds plenty of events to also enjoy.