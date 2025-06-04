Dutch Bros Coffee to open first Greater Cincinnati area location

CINCINNATI — Coffee connoisseurs in the Greater Cincinnati area will soon have another option to choose from.

Dutch Bros Coffee is set to open its first Cincinnati location later this year.

The coffee shop, which is known for its drive-thru stores, will be located at 8670 Winton Road in Springfield Township. The shop doesn't have an exact opening date yet, but the company says it's aiming for some time around late summer.

Provided by Dutch Bros Coffee

The coffee shop will have all of Dutch Bros' most popular drinks from its "broistas," including specialty coffees, smoothies, freezes, teas, nitro-infused cold brew and Dutch Bros' Rebel energy drink. Dutch Bros also offers chocolate chip, lemon poppyseed and orange cranberry muffin tops, as well as granola bars.

Some of Dutch Bros' specialty coffees include the "Golden Eagle," which is an espresso, caramel and vanilla breve, and the "9-1-1," which is a six-shot espresso and Irish cream breve. The Rebel energy drinks also come as sugar-free, and have a variety of flavors, such as "Aftershock" with blackberry, lime, raspberry and strawberry.

The nationwide coffee chain was founded in 1992 in Oregon when two brothers bought an espresso machine and began experimenting with coffee beans. Today, Dutch Bros Coffee has more than 1,000 locations across 18 states.

The Springfield Township location not only marks Cincinnati's first Dutch Bros, but the first one in all of Ohio. The next closest location is in Lexington, Kentucky. The chain also plans to open two new shops in Indiana, north of Indianapolis.