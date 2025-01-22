New Crown Restaurant Group concept to serve British-Indian cuisine in downtown Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A new restaurant serving British-Indian cuisine will be opening its doors in downtown Cincinnati's Fountain District.

Crown Restaurant Group (CRG) announced Tuesday that the restaurant, Marigold, is set to open within the next month, but they didn't give an exact date. The restaurant will be located on the ground floor of the Foundry development on Fifth Street.

CRG said Marigold will "bring a fresh, innovative culinary experience to the heart of the city."

Stylized as an English public house, Marigold's menu will blend British cuisine with Indian flavors.

"From our humble start with Crown Republic Gastropub on 8th and Sycamore, we've been slowly branching out and putting our own take on new culinary flavors," said chef and owner Anthony Sitek. "With our next restaurant, we're excited to showcase our best culinary talent in one of the city's most exciting developments in the center of it all."

Guests can expect a seasonally driven menu at Marigold with locally sourced produce and globally inspired flavors, CRG said. The menu will be "designed to enchant food enthusiasts and casual diners alike."

CRG is also partnering with Cincinnati Distilling for the restaurant's beverage program. Within the partnership, Cincinnati Distilling has produced a bespoke gin that will debut at the opening of the restaurant.

"We'll feature this partnership gun in one of Marigold's signature cocktails, Pimm's Royal Cup," said Alex Stevens, CRG's food and beverage director.

The restaurant will also have a full cocktail menu, featuring a hot toddy service and wine pairings.

Joe Rudemiller, VP of marketing and communications for 3CDC, said Marigold is a perfect addition to the Fountain District.

"The Siteks' thoughtfulness and attention to detail creates an ambiance in each of its concepts that heightens the dining experience, and Marigold will add to that tradition of carefully created spaces," Rudemiller said.

Other restaurants and bars at the Fountain District's Foundry include Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse, The Davidson, Vintage on Race and more.

CRG also runs several other restaurants in Cincinnati, including Losanti and Five on Vine in Over-the-Rhine and Rosie's Italian and Crown Cantina in downtown Cincinnati.