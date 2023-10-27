Cincinnati Pizza Week returns with $10 pizzas from more than 20 restaurants

Cincinnati Pizza Week is returning to the Queen City this November for its eighth year.

From Nov. 6-12, those that want to enjoy some 'za can get $10 pizzas across the city that are at least 10-inches.

More than 20 restaurants are participating in the week-long event, including Catch-A-Fire Pizza, Hoppin' Vines, Killer Queen, Mikey's Late Night Slice, Voodoo Brewing and more. One of the restaurants participating, Razzo, just opened in October 2023 in Pendleton.

While some restaurants will be serving up classic cheese and pepperoni pizzas, other restaurants will have specialty offerings, such as Angilo's Pizza's "Pie Stroganoff," which has mushroom sauce whipped into a stroganoff sauce topped with diced steak hoagie, mushrooms and provolone blend.

Those wanting to participate can also keep track of their pizza adventures in the Cincinnati Pizza Week app, and those that check in at four or more restaurants will be entered to win $300 in gift cards. The person who gains points by checking in at the most restaurants will be crowned Biggest Pizza Lover in Cincinnati, and they'll also win $300 in gift cards.

Here is the full list of participating Cincinnati Pizza Week restaurants:

