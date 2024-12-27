Chinese restaurant in Hyde Park closes after 47 years

CINCINNATI — A staple of Erie Avenue in Hyde Park is closing its doors after more than 40 years: China Gourmet announced Thursday on Facebook it will have its final dinner service on Tuesday, December 31.

The upscale Cantonese restaurant has been open since 1977.

"It is with a very sad heart, China Gourmet is closing our doors for business after more than 47 years of serving the great people if Cincinnati," the post reads.

The restaurant featured live jazz, a game room and a full bar. It even once offered babysitting for parents who wanted to have a night out at the restaurant.

China Gourmet is the latest Tri-State restaurant to close in the waning days of 2024. Frisch's restaurants have been evicted over the last several months, Red Feather in neighboring Oakley announced its closure, as did Libby's in Kentucky.