Oakley farm-to-table style restaurant is closing its doors permanently

CINCINNATI — After 11 years, a popular Oakley restaurant is closing its doors for good.

Red Feather Kitchen says it has made the hard decision to close. Dinner will be served one last time Saturday night.

"With tears in our eyes, it is bittersweet, to say the least," the restaurant posted online. "But it is time to say goodbye to a beautiful chapter."

The farm-to-table style dinner restaurant is located along Madison Avenue in Oakley.

The restaurant's owners, husband and wife Brad and Rachael Bernstein, were in the national spotlight in 2019 for an episode of "Guy's Grocery Games." The couple not only competed in the episode titled "Cookin' Couples" but won on the Food Network.

Red Feather offers popular dishes, including its Potato Gnocchi, Alabama Whit Chicken, Short Rib and Crispy Skin Salmon.

The restaurant just released its fall menu in October.

In a Facebook post, Red Feather thanked its employees for their dedication, hard work and commitment. It also thanked the customers for their support.

"It has been an unforgettable journey," the restaurant posted on social media. "We want to take a moment to express our deepest gratitude to everyone who has made these years and this place so special."

The restaurant did request everyone to remain kind to the Red Feather Family, as it has been such a hard decision to make and to share your favorite memories, dishes and special moments while dining at The Red Feather Kitchen.