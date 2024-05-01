Northern Kentucky woman celebrates second year as featured milliner for Kentucky Derby

FLORENCE, Ky. — This Saturday is the Kentucky Derby, the 150th edition of the fastest two minutes in sports — an event that requires you to dress to impress.

"It really is a pinch-me moment," Mary Julia Kaiser said. "I think I squealed with the kids in the kitchen."

Nestled right off I-71, The Cottage Boutique in Florence is Derby-ready thanks to the stylings of Kaiser.

"I grew up in Louisville, so I only remember life surrounding Derby in the springtime," Kaiser said. "We made hats out of paper-mâché, just the whole thing started young."

Kaiser had been going to the Kentucky Derby for as long as she could remember. Even if she wasn't at the actual race, looking the part was top of mind — well, head.

"I ordered something real basic on Amazon and didn't love it," she said. "I was underwhelmed, so I kind of thought I could jazz this up and sure enough I did and then it kind of took off from there."

Derbyologie was born. Now, Kaiser has more than a decade of millinery experience. Millinery is just a fancy word for the hat design industry.

Derby 150 marks Kaiser's second time chosen as a featured milliner, handpicked by the Kentucky Derby Museum.

"It was a game changer for sure last year as the first year to be a featured milliner," Kaiser said. "Probably doubled my number of headpieces I was creating and selling."

Now, she's churning out one-of-a-kind fascinators ranging from graceful to gutsy.

Kaiser said she's grateful to do what she loves on one of the nation's biggest stages.

"I just continue to feel like ... I am living a fun Derby dream," Kaiser said.

You can check out the other featured milliners for the 150th Kentucky Derby here.