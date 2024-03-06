Kid Cudi coming to Cincinnati with Pusha T on 'Insano' World Tour

CINCINNATI — Someone call Joe Burrow — his favorite artist is coming to town.

Grammy Award winner Kid Cudi is bringing his "Insano" World Tour to Heritage Bank Center on Friday, Aug. 2. He'll be joined by Grammy-nominated rapper Pusha T, as well as hip-hop duo EARTHGANG and singers Chelsea Pastel and Siena Bella.

The tour announcement comes just months after the Cleveland native released his ninth album, "Insano," a 21-track album that includes features from Travis Scott, Young Thug, Pharrell Williams and Lil Yachty.

Ticket prices range from $49.95 to $159.95. They'll go on sale to the public on Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m.

Fans can also register for a presale that starts Tuesday, March 12 on insanotour.com. American Express card members can also purchase tickets before the general public starting Monday, March 11 at 10 a.m.