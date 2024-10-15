'It’s actually about 24 shows' | Programmer amazed by complexity of BLINK’s new Music Hall display

CINCINNATI — Andrew Bright apologizes.

First, his radio buzzes. Then, his phone rings. It’s someone from Madison Square Garden.

“I do a lot of things like this,” Bright said, “but not on this scale.”

Bright is sitting in a small trailer on the street outside Washington Park. His official title is director of media server technology. For the BLINK festival, he describes himself as a programmer.

In practice, he’s more like a conductor.

And he’s busy.

At Music Hall alone, there are 12 different projectors — each one responsible for different pieces of the same light projection show. It’s Bright’s job to make sure the projectors line up correctly with the building.

His team does this from more than a football field away.

“It’s able to triangulate where the projector is,” he said. “From there, we’re able to line up the other ones with the building.”

On the second-floor balcony of Music Hall, workers use a tape measure to move light fixtures an equal distance apart. It’s an example of the mixture of high-tech and blue-collar work that’s essential to a festival like BLINK.

“This is one show,” Bright said, “but it’s actually about 24 shows.”

Then, he laughs. And gets back to work.

Keith BieryGolick For the first time in BLINK's history, an immersive light and music art show will be projected onto Music Hall. The display requires 12 projectors and more than 3,000 light fixtures.

Justin Brookhart walks by Music Hall every day. He’s the executive director of BLINK. This year, he said he’s most excited for the display here — a 30-minute lighting and projection show featuring four different artists.

“BLINK is truly a massive production,” Brookhart said. “There really isn’t very much like this in the United States.”

At Music Hall alone, there are more than 3,000 lights. It means the technology is just as important as the art.

“Every single site has its own logistics challenge, its own technology challenge,” Brookhart said. “Every single one of those sites probably had dozens of hands to bring it to life.”

Back in the trailer, Bright shakes his head.

“It even amazes me how big this job is,” he said. “It’s going to be a fun week.”

…

MUSIC HALL EXPERIENCE:

Cincinnati’s historic venue will feature four lighting and projection shows. There will also be an organist performing during a program inside. Admission to the inside show is free. For more information, visit BLINK’s website.

You can also watch the opening parade anywhere you stream WCPO 9.