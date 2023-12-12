Maxwell, Fantasia, New Edition among artists joining Cincinnati Music Festival in 2024

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Music Festival is returning in 2024 and, as expected, it's bringing some significant talent to the stage.

The festival will take place July 25 through July 27, featuring three days of hip hop, R&B and more.

The Friday lineup will feature Maxwell as the headlining artist, but he won't be the only big name to take the stage that night; Ne-Yo, Fantasia, October London and Lakeside will also all perform on Friday.

The Saturday lineup gets even bigger with headliner New Edition featuring Bobby Brown, Bell Biv DeVoe, Ralph Tresvant, Johnny Gill, KEM, SWV and Stokley.

Another artist that's yet to be announced will also join those performing on Saturday night.

Thursday will feature A Celebration of Hip Hop, but the full lineup for that day's performances have yet to be released.

Attendees will want to keep an eye on the location depending on which days they plan on attending: Friday and Saturday nights will be held at Paycor Stadium, while Thursday's Celebration of Hip Hop will be held at the Andrew J. Brady Center.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now through the festival's office; fans can contact them at 513.924.0900, or buy them online when Ticketmaster sales open Friday at 10 a.m.

"We are thrilled with this year’s lineup for the Cincinnati Music Festival presented by P&G," said Joe Santangelo, the festival's producer, in a press release. "This year’s lineup is the most jam-packed R&B lineup we’ve ever had, representing fan favorites across the decades from New Edition to Maxwell to Fantasia, and so many more."