Free ballet program helps Cincinnati girls debut original performance at Aronoff Center

CINCINNATI — A group of under-resourced girls will debut an original ballet performance at the Aronoff Center this week, showcasing their talents through City Gospel Mission's free ballet program.

Kamaria Black has been part of City Gospel Mission's Princesses Ballet since she was 7 years old. She and nearly 60 girls ages 3 to 18 are stepping into the spotlight for "The ToyMaker's Daughter" Thursday and Friday night.

"It's just a cool experience," Kamaria said.

WATCH: Kamaria Black explains how the free ballet lessons have helped her family.

Free ballet program helps Cincinnati girls debut performance at Aronoff Center

In the production, Kamaria plays a role that requires her to showcase her acting abilities alongside her dance skills.

"In Act Two, I'm the queen villain and I have to act real snotty, real mean, real uppity," Kamaria said.

The performance tells the story of toy dolls made by a loving and creative toymaker for his daughter.

"It's a story of heartbreak, despair and hope," said Gordon Havens, artistic director and creator of City Gospel Mission's Princesses Ballet.

The performers are unique and have diverse backgrounds. Most of them come from low-income families, making the free ballet lessons particularly meaningful.

"For us, it was hard, and getting to places and being able to see me dance, it meant a lot that they opened the doors for me to be able to do free ballet and get free opportunities to dance and not pay anything for it," Black said.

Rita Surbur's foster children participated in Princesses Ballet when they were younger, and now she volunteers with the current group of girls.

"I initially started out with the elite group, and then I just ended up being general mother to this entire squad," Surbur said.

The dancers expect to deliver the full range of emotions in their performance.

"They're going to expect different reactions, different emotions," Black said.

Tickets are still available for "The ToyMaker's Daughter." The production runs Thursday and Friday at 7 p.m. inside the Aronoff Center.