'Dirty Talk' docuseries featuring exploration into Jerry Springer, daytime talk shows comes to ABC

CINCINNATI — A new docuseries premiering on WCPO 9 Wednesday night will feature an exploration into how Cincinnati launched Jerry Springer's transformation from news anchor to talk show king.

"Dirty Talk: When Daytime Talk Shows Ruled TV" is a three-part series from ABC examining the impact of the most sensational era in television talk show history. Its first episode airs Wednesday, Jan. 14 at 9 p.m.

Cincinnati played a pivotal role in this television revolution when Jerry Springer began his talk show career right here in the Queen City.

John Kiesewetter, a Cincinnati media writer who has covered television and media for more than 35 years and works for Cincinnati Public Radio and WVXU-FM, reveals how Springer's show started with a completely different format before becoming the chaotic spectacle that defined '90s daytime TV.

"The first year of the Jerry Springer show was filmed here in Cincinnati, at Crosley Square, where Jerry was still a local news anchor and commentator," Kiesewetter said. "And in that first year, the format of his show was completely different. It was a typical daytime talk show, much more like Phil Donahue."

During those early days, Springer interviewed guests like Jesse Jackson, Ali McGraw, Richard Simmons and Oliver North. But when Springer moved to Chicago and left his anchor position at Channel 5, thinks changed

"Once he moved to Chicago permanently and left Channel 5 and no longer had to be seen as the button-down anchorman, it just went to crazy time," Kiesewetter said.

The docuseries features candid, never-before-told stories from the hosts, producers and insiders who defined the talk TV world. While Springer died in 2023, the show's executive producer, Burt Dubrow, shares his experience alongside hosts Maury Povich, Sally Jessy Raphael, Montel Williams, Leeza Gibbons, John Henson and "Ricki Lake" creator Garth Ancier.

Cincinnati's connection to this television phenomenon highlights how the city served as the launching pad for one of the most controversial and influential talk shows in television history.