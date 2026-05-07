Cincinnati summer concert series 'Getting to the Point' returns to Sawyer Point for third year

CINCINNATI — The "Getting to the Point" free summer concert series is returning to Cincinnati's Sawyer Point for another year.

The series highlights local singers and songwriters, featuring a range of genres from indie to folk to Americana music. This is the third year for the event, which will now be held at Schott Amphitheater at Sawyer Point.

WCPO caught up with Lou Sand, with Cincinnati Parks, to learn more about the series Thursday.

The park does have a larger stage situated closer to the Big Mac Bridge, but Sand said the amphitheater allows for a smaller and more intimate setting for the concert.

WATCH: Learn more about the concert series from Lou Sand with Cincinnati Parks

Cincinnati concert series returns to Sawyer Point

He said the amphitheater area of Sawyer Point has gone through a renaissance recently.

"It started with the introduction of pickleball here, but we've also reactivated our skating rink. We've got the volleyball courts, and in line with that increased activity, we wanted to bring Schott Amphitheater back to its former glory and feature a music series here," Sand said.

The first concert of the series will be Friday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Can't make it this week? Don't worry. There are five additional concerts planned throughout the summer.

Here is the full list of concert dates and performances:

May 8



Dave Cahill/The Dreaded Mids

Jimmy Clepper

Xander Wells

May 22



Dearest

The Grove

June 5



National Barks

Watch Frog

June 26



Michael Moeller

Stone & Snow

July 10



Steve Covington and the Humble Strays

The Foles

July 24



Saturdays Children

The Inturns

In the second week of August, the series will come to a close with a special event.

"It'll culminate with, on that second weekend of August, a two-day music festival called the 'On Point Music Festival,' which will feature three stages," Sand said.

You can find more information about the series here.