Cincinnati nonprofit brings Black Wall Street event to Taft High School, expands programming in 2026

CINCINNATI — Success often starts in school, and one local Black business owner is giving local students a hands-on experience with entrepreneurship this Black History Month.

Students at Taft High School gathered in small groups to learn what it takes to succeed in business — by trying it themselves.

The Black Wall Street Entrepreneurship Day was a continuation of one of the longest-standing programs for Nzingha Byrd and her Sweet Sistah Splash nonprofit, which allows young people the chance to engage in entrepreneurship, guided by business owners from their own community.

The event was designed with representation in mind.

"We wanted entrepreneurs from their community that look like them that come from very similar backgrounds as them," Byrd said.

Byrd said the organization has been a community partner with Taft for the last three years, bringing in alternate educational opportunities. But the organization has been busy beyond the classroom.

Sweet Sistah Splash recently wrapped a season in Ghana, taking African Americans to Africa for the first time.

"That went great," Byrd said. "We were there for most of fall and winter."

Now, the focus turns to a full spring and summer schedule. Sweet Sistah Splash is bringing back its Teen Summit in April and, after a year off, its signature event.

"We're bringing back Afro Swag Hair and Fashion Show. It's our biggest event, so we only do it every other year. This year we're gonna be at Memorial Hall and Washington Park," Byrd said.

The organization is also moving forward on mental health services at Taft — something Byrd discussed with us last year.

"If we are able to secure this partnership, we'll be bringing health and wellness services to the students here at Taft," Byrd said. "It's so important because Taft is a really strong school when it comes to physical fitness and their athletic department. It's one of the strong schools here, but we wanna talk about the mental, and social and emotional side of that, so we're hoping that we can really fill that void."

