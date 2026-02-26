He left the finance world to become a photographer. Now he's helping shape Cincinnati's creative future

CINCINNATI — When Romain Mayambi moved to Cincinnati from Zimbabwe, the culture shock hit instantly.

He didn’t understand his classmates' sarcasm or their movie references.

Or the difference in the value of community.

In the countries where he grew up – the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Zambia and Zimbabwe — neighbors were like an extension of family. And while Mayambi still felt that in Cincinnati, it wasn’t quite the same.

"Back home … everybody knows everybody. If you ever needed anything, you’d just go to your neighbors," Mayambi said.

Years later, his desire to build community in Cincinnati would result in a life-changing 2024 exhibition called "Heritage," featuring Mayambi’s photography and his brother’s paintings.

"(People at the exhibition) start having conversations. It allows that community aspect to happen," Mayambi said.

One image from "Heritage" caught the eye of an editor at National Geographic. "Shepard" later appeared in the magazine’s May 2025 issue.

Romain Mayambi Shepard

But long before one of his biggest dreams came true, Mayambi’s vision for his art and this city had already taken off.

Moving to the Queen City

Moving between countries taught Mayambi adaptability.

"It’s almost like survival in a way. Whenever you’re in a new environment, you want to learn things as quick as possible," Mayambi said.

His father traveled often, working for the Red Cross, leaving Mayambi and his four siblings to spend most of their time with their mother, whom he described as giving, driven and dedicated to helping others.

Romain Mayambi A mother's tears

When Mayambi was 14 years old, his father moved their family to Cincinnati — a city recommended by a friend who described it as the perfect place to raise a family.

Mayambi enrolled at Aiken High School almost immediately after arriving at his new home in College Hill.

"I honestly wasn’t for the idea of (starting school right away). But I’m glad we did because it got us integrated as soon as possible," Mayambi said.

Mayambi picked up a camera for the first time at an Aiken after-school program that introduced students to art.

As part of the program, Mayambi went downtown with a guide to try photography. But the camera didn’t spark anything just yet.

"There was no feeling towards photography. I just thought, 'Well, cool,'" Mayambi said.

'Leap of faith'

As a freshman at the University of Cincinnati, Mayambi’s interest in fashion inspired him to revisit photography. He would regularly spend time where fashion students had classes and ask to take pictures of people’s outfits to post on Instagram.

Still, Mayambi stayed on the track he had planned. He graduated with a degree in finance and started working while freelancing on the side, sometimes sneaking away from his desk to post his latest work on Instagram.

"I was in the (corporate) world, and I got to see how it was. I didn’t see myself doing it for a long time," Mayambi said.

He was still working as a risk analyst when he began shooting his "Athletes in Unconventional Spaces" series that catapulted him into social media fame in 2023.

Romain Mayambi Athletes in Unconventional Spaces Part 17

But Mayambi noticed his finance career was keeping him from pursuing more artistic opportunities. So he made a decision no one close to him had tried before.

He quit his job.

"I’m glad I did that because it’s always good to push yourself to do things that feel uncomfortable," Mayambi said. "I wouldn’t want to regret not doing it years later."

Leaving the traditional corporate world allowed Mayambi to chase projects he wouldn’t have been able to accomplish with a rigid schedule.

Along with his ability to adapt, Mayambi said his risk-taker attitude, combined with the analytical side of his brain, sets him apart as a creative.

"Growing up we didn’t have a lot. I grew up with barely anything. So I think having opportunities come along – I really jump on (them)," Mayambi said.

The photographer's newest series, "Through the Frame," is the latest portrayal of his outside-the-box style.

Romain Mayambi The sound of music (Through the frame)

Retaining Cincinnati creatives

One of Mayambi’s main goals is to help retain Cincinnati’s artists.

He knows many local creatives who have chosen to move away to find opportunities that they didn’t believe existed in Cincinnati.

"I just took it on myself to be an advocate," Mayambi said. "If we hold on to a lot more talent, the art is gonna revolutionize the city."

As his social media following grew and more people discovered his work, Mayambi said one message in particular kept showing up in his inbox: "Why are you in Cincinnati?"

"People ask me, 'Why are you still here?’ But that’s the whole thing," Mayambi said. "Why don’t we just be the ones who create opportunity here, because if not us, then who is going to do it?"

Romain Mayambi Photo by Romain Mayambi

Staying in Cincinnati is a way for the 28-year-old to reach his goals, rooted in the same sense of community he grew up with.

He shared ideas for helping young Cincinnatians launch their artistic careers, like bringing on an intern or hosting a class for people interested in different art forms.

"That’s kind of my way to be able to give back and continue to create and grow something that will allow more students to work with us and gain experience, and keep them in the city," Mayambi said.

Mayambi said he’s been able to find projects that aren’t necessarily located in Cincinnati, too, including a photoshoot for Tabasco.

"These things are doable, we can bring more opportunities to the city without trying to leave, it’s just showing you’re able to do it, and you’re capable of doing it here," Mayambi said.

Support for Black artists

Mayambi has showcased his work through two exhibitions with his younger brother, Gift.

Before the 2024 "Heritage" exhibition, which secured his spot in National Geographic, came "Against the Grain" in 2023.

The theme was inspired by his own journey.

"'Against the Grain' was really pushing back against the societal norms of 'Here are the steps you have to do.' No, I want to create my own steps, I want to make my own way," Mayambi said.

To make it happen, Mayambi and his team called venues across the city before finding one willing to host the show in exchange for ticket-sale earnings.

One of those tickets belonged to Mayor Aftab Pureval, who was invited by the team.

"We’re very unapologetic when it comes to if we want to get something done," Mayambi said. "We dream big."

In an Instagram post, Mayambi thanked Pureval for his attendance and for supporting Black artists.

Provided Gift and Romain with Mayor Aftab Pureval

Support for local Black artists became central in the creation of RedBoxCtudios, Mayambi’s photo and video production company, which launched in July 2024.

Provided Romain Mayambi and the RedBoxCtudios team

Mayambi said he had worked with other production companies in Cincinnati, which were mostly white-owned.

"Black artists also need to be in the forefront to be able to encourage and inspire younger people who look like us," Mayambi said.

Social media fame

As he continued posting his work and showcasing different series, Mayambi saw spikes in his social media following.

He saw hate comments on his posts early on, before the mood switched to mostly supportive.

"It didn’t really affect me at all," Mayambi said. "I’m not looking at it as a personal attack."

Now, with nearly 200,000 followers across platforms, Mayambi said he feels a level of pressure and responsibility to be a role model.

"Your next client is watching your story," he said.

Even with that pressure, Mayambi doesn't let his following dictate his art. He said he stays focused on creating the art he wants to see.

Mayambi's social media presence has also motivated other artists. He’s received comments from creatives saying he inspired them to pick up a camera, and has even seen people recreating his work.

Romain Mayambi Athletes in Unconventional Spaces Part 14

"The goal has always been to create a community and a space where we get to share ideas, put out work. And it’s crazy. I never thought I would be at this point," Mayambi said.

Though Mayambi himself has been recognized with several honors, including a mention in the Cincinnati issue of Forbes 30 under 30, he remained adamant that there’s no shortage of artistic talent in the Queen City.

"There’s other people just like me who are doing the things I’m doing in this city who are not getting seen … we’re all kind of in the shadows," Mayambi said.

That’s why he remains committed to using his platform and company to help others, like he was taught to do by his mother growing up.

"When I started photography … I felt alone in a way because I didn’t know who to reach out to or pull inspiration from in the city," Mayambi said. "I want to be that person in somebody else’s journey."

