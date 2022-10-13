From cancer survivors to community activists, meet the BLINK 2022 parade torchbearers

CINCINNATI — After a three-year hiatus, BLINK is returning to the Tri-State with some new additions. A parade will kick off the arts and lights festival at 7:30 p.m. as more than 2,500 participants are expected to light up the streets of downtown Cincinnati.

One addition to the festivities is the inclusion of 'torchbearers.' Ten community-nominated residents will carry BLINK torches during Thursday night's parade.

Isaac Wright, an artist who is overcoming obstacles for others, is one of the torchbearers.

"I'm a photographer, I'm a writer, explorer — just generally curious about the art of living," Wright said.

In his work, Wright provides a perspective not normally seen, climbing high as a way to find solace since his years in the Army — a calming effect for him in what can be a frenetic world.

"You know, the act of creating my work and shooting the world from the perspectives I do gives me such a clear head," Wright said. "I've always told people, it's better than any therapy I've ever been to and still go to ... it's just what I feel like, it's my life's purpose."

Wright knows his answer for fighting PTSD is rare but true.

"I've seen a lot of people pass away at their own hand because of the same things and never find that answer, so I'm thankful every single day that I have my art in my life because without it, I don't know if I wouldn't be here," Wright said.

The Cincinnati native is using the accolades and success wrought from his talent to help push for justice and bail reform — one of the many reasons why he was nominated as a BLINK torchbearer.

Like Wright, fellow torchbearer William Davis has been able to use his hardship as a vessel to help others.

The Fairfield High School senior was recently diagnosed with leukemia, going through rounds of treatment and blood transfusions, and wanted to give back.

"Thought, oh yeah, I'll do a blood drive, that'll be cool," Davis said. "I'll help some people out with that."

Davis contacted "Make A Wish," who granted his request of organizing a Hoxworth blood drive through the month of October.

"Now I'm doing interviews, spreading awareness and all that, and it's so much more amazing than anything I could have hoped for," Davis said.

He was just back at his high school for a surprise during a pep rally, and Davis said he plans to be back full-time next semester.

"People I haven't talked to in a while, just hearing that update, like, reassured them a lot and I can tell," Davis said.

Sherry Hughes, a former WCPO meteorologist who inspired many through her journey battling breast cancer, will also be a torchbearer. Since leaving WCPO, Hughes has continued to support women's health, breast cancer awareness and cancer advocacy.

The full list of torchbearers can be found below:



William Davis

Kristen Schlotmann

Toilynn O’Neal Turner

Lee Turner

Jo Martin

Ian & Jessica Orr

Gary Dangel

Charlotte Reed

Sherry Hughes

Isaac Wright

So many different paths, traversing the same 5th Street route downtown to shine a light on the community.

"Seeing Cincinnati put such an emphasis on art and culture, and to cultivate that here in the city, I mean, honestly, it's amazing to watch," Wright said. "And it's amazing to be a part of."

You can watch the parade on WCPO 9 beginning at 7 p.m.

