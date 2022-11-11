BLINK dedicates Ohio's largest mural celebrating Cincinnati music

CINCINNATI — Partners and supporters of BLINK will celebrate the official completion of Ohio’s largest mural with a dedication Saturday morning.

The mural, an homage to Cincinnati's rich musical culture, features pioneering legends like Mamie Smith, The Isley Brothers, James Brown, Doris Day and Bootsy Collins. Collins, a Cincinnati native best known for the group Parliament-Funkadelic, is scheduled to attend the dedication. Mural artist Tristan Eaton, ArtsWave CEO Alecia Kintner and BLINK executive director Justin Brookhart will also be in attendance.

The dedication will take place in front of the completed mural at 100 W. 5th Street from 10:30–11 a.m.

BLINK, a light and arts festival spanning 30 blocks, drew an estimated 2 million people during its four-day run from Oct. 13-16.