Blue Ash's Sebastian Bakehouse to open new coffeehouse in Mount Washington

BLUE ASH, Ohio — A Blue Ash bakery announced this week that it's expanding into a new neighborhood — this time with a coffeehouse.

Sebastian Bakehouse, located at Summit Park in Blue Ash, posted to social media Tuesday, announcing the upcoming opening of Sebastian Coffeehouse in Mount Washington.

Sebastian Coffeehouse will be located in the historic Mt. Washington Ice & Beer building at 6139 Plymouth Avenue. The building was once at risk of being lost, according to the post.

"What could have easily become another corporate chain was instead protected, preserved and thoughtfully reimagined through years of belief, patience and collaboration," the post reads.

Sebastian Bakehouse's owners, Laura Kate Adelman and Randy Sebastian, wrote that the building was saved by the Mount Washington Community Development Corporation and was redeveloped alongside multiple organizations to bring it together for Sebastian Coffeehouse.

"We’re deeply honored to be part of this next chapter," the announcement reads. "Sebastian Coffeehouse will call this space home — not just as a place to grab coffee and pastry, but as a space rooted in craft, connection, and everyday rituals. A place that respects what came before while helping shape what comes next."

The owners did not give an opening date in the announcement, but they said updated timelines and details will be announced shortly.

Known for its handcrafted pastries and desserts, Sebastian Bakehouse opened in Blue Ash in 2022.

The bakehouse's pastries are made in small batches, with doughs and menu items, like croissants, taking days to craft. At the bakehouse, guests can expect a variety of pastries, including croissants, donuts, deep-dish cookies, loaves of bread, cake and much more. The bakery also offers various drinks such as coffee, teas, sodas and more.

To follow along with updates about Sebastian Coffeehouse, click here.