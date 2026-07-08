New restaurant concept Traveler's Table to replace Grassroots & Vine in Fort Thomas

FORT THOMAS, Ky. — A Northern Kentucky restaurant will close its doors later this summer to make room for a new dining concept from Taste Food and Wine Group.

The restaurant group will be opening Traveler's Table at 1011 S. Fort Thomas Ave., which is the current location of Grassroots & Vine in Fort Thomas.

The new restaurant marks the next chapter for restaurateurs Lauren and Challis Hodge, who also own Taste on Elm, Conserva, Taste Cellar & Pantry and the recently acquired Grassroots & Vine.

Traveler's Table will transform Grassroots & Vine into a new concept inspired by global flavors and experiences. The Hodges said Traveler's Table will offer dining experiences where each meal celebrates the flavors, cultures and stories of different places around the world.

The restaurant's website sums the concept up with the slogan, "Travel the world without leaving the table."

The space that currently holds Grassroots & Vine will undergo a transformation ahead of Traveler's Table's opening, and guests can expect the restaurant to have both indoor and outdoor seating.

"We're incredibly grateful for the support we have received over the years and excited to introduce something new to the community," Challis Hodge said. "This concept has been in development for quite some time, and we believe it will offer guests a unique experience while continuing our commitment to exceptional food, wine and hospitality."

The Hodges plan to announce additional details about the new restaurant in the coming weeks, including an official opening date. You can click here to stay up to date with Traveler's Table.