Cincinnati Burger Week returns July 13-19 with $8, $9 burger deals, specials

CINCINNATI — Smashed, filled, patty melt style, vegetarian or even as mini sliders, everyone enjoys a good burger — and Cincinnati Burger Week is bringing dozens of burger specials to the plate.

Taking place Monday, July 13, through Sunday, July 19, Cincinnati Burger Week is offering $8 or $9 deals and specials at dozens of participating restaurants and dining spots.

This summer's burger week is sponsored by Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Takis, Hershey's, Honey Maid, Kentucky Cattleman's Ground Beef, Miami University, the Cincinnati Parks Foundation and Story Cannabis.

More than 80 restaurants are participating in this summer's burger week, including Krueger's Tavern, Miamiville Trailyard, Blue Ash Chili, Taste of Belgium and many, many more.

Those trying the various restaurants throughout burger week can expect everything from classic cheeseburgers to chef-curated specials and burgers that are a bit outside of the box.

Some more unique takes include Agave & Rye's "The Identity Crisis" with a smash burger on a toasted potato bun, mac 'n cheese, aged white cheddar, creamy man ' cheese, crispy wonton strips, serrano aioli and BBQ sauce, or Tte Draft Bar and Grille's "Big Back Bagel" with a quarter pound all-beef patty, American cheese, bacon, a fried egg and strawberry jelly on a cinnamon swirl bagel.

Those who participate in burger week can also check in at the various restaurants to earn points and be entered in to win prizes, including $500 in gift cards, a Blackstone Tabletop Griddle, Gold Star burgers for a year and more. You can click here to download the Cincinnati Burger Week app.

Here is the full list of participating restaurants for Cincinnati Burger Week 2026:



Agave & Rye

MadTree Alcove OTR

Anderson Pub and Grill

Anderson Township Pub

Arnold's Bar and Grill

Bacalls Cafe

Bandito

Barleycorn's

Barleycorn's Brewhouse

Bender's Pub Grub

Barrel House (West Chester)

Belterra Park — Stadium Sports Bar & Grill

Benson's Tavern

Bishop's Quarter

Blind Squirrel

Blondie's

Blue Ash Chili

Bourbon's Kitchen & Bar

Braxton Barrel House (Fort Mitchell)

Bristol's Beef Burgers & BBQ

BRU Burger Bar

Bucketheads

Burgernati (Element Eatery)

Camp Washington Chili

Cartridge Brewing

Champion's Grille

Cincinnati Lager House

Clean Eatz

Clough Crossings

deSha's Tavern

Dickmann's

Draft Bar and Grille

Drake's

El Barril

Fifty West Burger Bar

Four Mile Pig

Free Parking

Frisch's Big Boy

Game On!

Gold Star

Greyhound Tavern

Hangover Easy

High Grain Brewery & Kitchen

J Taps

Jefferson Social

Kona Grill

Krueger's Tavern

L'Burg Drinks & More

Left Field Tavern

Libby's Southern Comfort

Lori's American Grille

Lucius Q

MacKenzie River

Maloney's Pub

Matt the Miller's Tavern

Mercer Social House

Miamiville Trailyard

Milkman

Nation Kitchen & Bar

Nicholson's Fine Food & Whiskey

Oakley Pub and Grill

Overlook Kitchen + Bar

Prime Cincinnati

Proud Hound Coffee

Redwine & Co.

RJ Craft Barbeque

Roney's

Samuel Adams Taproom

Samm's Craft Burgers & Beer

Slatt's

Spear Ridge Cafe

Street City Urban Gourmet

Taste of Belgium

The Acres

The Pub Crestview

The Pub Rookwood

The Standard

Third Eye Brewing

Tickle Pickle

Tin Cup

Tweedy's Hot Chicken

W Bar + Bistro

Wandering Monsters Brewing

Wings & Rings

You can click here to see the specific addresses for restaurants and their available burgers and drink specials.