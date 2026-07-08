Cincinnati Burger Week returns July 13-19 with $8, $9 burger deals, specials

CINCINNATI — Smashed, filled, patty melt style, vegetarian or even as mini sliders, everyone enjoys a good burger — and Cincinnati Burger Week is bringing dozens of burger specials to the plate.
Taking place Monday, July 13, through Sunday, July 19, Cincinnati Burger Week is offering $8 or $9 deals and specials at dozens of participating restaurants and dining spots.
This summer's burger week is sponsored by Samuel Adams, Sun Cruiser, Takis, Hershey's, Honey Maid, Kentucky Cattleman's Ground Beef, Miami University, the Cincinnati Parks Foundation and Story Cannabis.
More than 80 restaurants are participating in this summer's burger week, including Krueger's Tavern, Miamiville Trailyard, Blue Ash Chili, Taste of Belgium and many, many more.
Those trying the various restaurants throughout burger week can expect everything from classic cheeseburgers to chef-curated specials and burgers that are a bit outside of the box.
Some more unique takes include Agave & Rye's "The Identity Crisis" with a smash burger on a toasted potato bun, mac 'n cheese, aged white cheddar, creamy man ' cheese, crispy wonton strips, serrano aioli and BBQ sauce, or Tte Draft Bar and Grille's "Big Back Bagel" with a quarter pound all-beef patty, American cheese, bacon, a fried egg and strawberry jelly on a cinnamon swirl bagel.
Those who participate in burger week can also check in at the various restaurants to earn points and be entered in to win prizes, including $500 in gift cards, a Blackstone Tabletop Griddle, Gold Star burgers for a year and more. You can click here to download the Cincinnati Burger Week app.
Here is the full list of participating restaurants for Cincinnati Burger Week 2026:
- Agave & Rye
- MadTree Alcove OTR
- Anderson Pub and Grill
- Anderson Township Pub
- Arnold's Bar and Grill
- Bacalls Cafe
- Bandito
- Barleycorn's
- Barleycorn's Brewhouse
- Bender's Pub Grub
- Barrel House (West Chester)
- Belterra Park — Stadium Sports Bar & Grill
- Benson's Tavern
- Bishop's Quarter
- Blind Squirrel
- Blondie's
- Blue Ash Chili
- Bourbon's Kitchen & Bar
- Braxton Barrel House (Fort Mitchell)
- Bristol's Beef Burgers & BBQ
- BRU Burger Bar
- Bucketheads
- Burgernati (Element Eatery)
- Camp Washington Chili
- Cartridge Brewing
- Champion's Grille
- Cincinnati Lager House
- Clean Eatz
- Clough Crossings
- deSha's Tavern
- Dickmann's
- Draft Bar and Grille
- Drake's
- El Barril
- Fifty West Burger Bar
- Four Mile Pig
- Free Parking
- Frisch's Big Boy
- Game On!
- Gold Star
- Greyhound Tavern
- Hangover Easy
- High Grain Brewery & Kitchen
- J Taps
- Jefferson Social
- Kona Grill
- Krueger's Tavern
- L'Burg Drinks & More
- Left Field Tavern
- Libby's Southern Comfort
- Lori's American Grille
- Lucius Q
- MacKenzie River
- Maloney's Pub
- Matt the Miller's Tavern
- Mercer Social House
- Miamiville Trailyard
- Milkman
- Nation Kitchen & Bar
- Nicholson's Fine Food & Whiskey
- Oakley Pub and Grill
- Overlook Kitchen + Bar
- Prime Cincinnati
- Proud Hound Coffee
- Redwine & Co.
- RJ Craft Barbeque
- Roney's
- Samuel Adams Taproom
- Samm's Craft Burgers & Beer
- Slatt's
- Spear Ridge Cafe
- Street City Urban Gourmet
- Taste of Belgium
- The Acres
- The Pub Crestview
- The Pub Rookwood
- The Standard
- Third Eye Brewing
- Tickle Pickle
- Tin Cup
- Tweedy's Hot Chicken
- W Bar + Bistro
- Wandering Monsters Brewing
- Wings & Rings
You can click here to see the specific addresses for restaurants and their available burgers and drink specials.