Dutch Bros Coffee plans drive-thru-only shop in Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — A Dutch Bros Coffee is proposed for the southeast corner of Breiel Boulevard and Batsey Drive in Middletown.

Plans submitted to the city show a 986-square-foot building with two drive-thru lanes and no indoor seating. A walk-up service window is planned on the west side of the building.

The project would redevelop about 0.59 acres of the existing Middletown Shopping Center parking lot. Nearby businesses include Mr. Hibachi Japanese Grill, Burger King and Little Caesars Pizza.

Dutch Bros was founded in 1992 in Grants Pass, Oregon, by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, who started the company from an espresso pushcart. As of late 2025, the chain had expanded to 1,081 locations across 24 states, according to the company.

The brand is known for customizable hot, iced or blended coffee drinks as well as its Rebel energy drinks, teas, lemonades, shakes and smoothies.

The proposed Middletown location is part of a broader expansion into the Miami Valley that began last year.

Dutch Bros' first location in Ohio opened in Springfield Township in 2025. According to Dutch Bros's website, they also have Greater Cincinnati area locations in Milford and Sharonville.

There's also a location north of Dayton that opened in September in Butler Township. Additional area locations are also planned near the University of Dayton campus and in Fairborn and Riverside near Dayton.

The location proposed for Middletown will go before the city’s planning commission in May.