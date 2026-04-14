Dayton restaurant Tuba Baking Co. to close after 8 years of business

DAYTON, Ky. — A small business in Northern Kentucky announced Monday that it is permanently closing its doors.

Tuba Baking Co., located at 517 Sixth Avenue in Dayton, announced on social media that it is shutting down after eight years of business. The restaurant's final day of service will be Saturday, June 27.

"Man it's been a crazy 8 years! But the time has come for us to make the very difficult decision to end this chapter of Tuba," owners Drew and Valerie Rath wrote. "We want to be able to spend more time with our kids and give to them the time and attention they have so graciously sacrificed for us to even get this far."

The mom-and-pop restaurant specializes in Swabian-style pretzels, which have skinnier "arms" and a split baby unlike Bavarian pretzels. Outside of the pretzels, Tuba Baking Co. offers Southern German-inspired scratch-made cuisine, such as schnitzel, currywurst, spatzle and more.

The restaurant's menu also includes Cincinnati chili-influenced items like the "Swabinatian," which has spatzle — a chewy egg noodle — topped with Cincinnati chili lentils, shredded cheese and onion.

Tuba Baking Co. first began as a farmers market stand before they opened a brick-and-mortar location in Covington in 2019. The couple moved the restaurant to Dayton in 2022.

"Our fans and customers have blown us away with your love and passion for the food we’ve put on a plate and the family we’ve cultivated at our bar (and) in our Biergarten," the Raths wrote. "We love serving you, we love this area, and we love what we do, but it is time we focus on our next chapters."

With several weeks ahead until their official closure, the Raths are inviting guests to come celebrate the "dishes, drinks and laughter" they've shared over the years.

You can read Tuba Baking Co.'s full announcement below: