Listermann Brewing Co. opens taproom kitchen, to incorporate beer in menu items

Listermann Brewing Company is holding the grand opening of its new taproom kitchen Thursday.

The brewery, which is located along Dana Avenue, is offering a variety of food items for guests.

Terrie and Steve Ipson, co-owners of Listermann, are taking over the kitchen to "complement the brewery's award-winning beer and mead with a delicious culinary experience," they said.

Chef Alain Ratinoff is working with Listermann's head brewer, Matthew Daniel, and meadmaker, Matt Faris, to incorporate the taproom's 18 draft offerings into the menu.

The kitchen has a full menu with curated, seasonal selections, including shareables, salads, flatbreads, sandwiches and more. You can click here to view the full menu.

Listermann Brewing Company

"The pretzels with Nutcase Porter mustard and Hop Head IPA beer cheese and the Pre-Pro Lager braised pork wings have been a hit with our guests and employees," Terrie Ipson said.

The kitchen is open during the same hours as the taproom. The taproom is open Sundays from noon to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays from 3-9 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from noon to 9 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from noon to 10 p.m.

Listermann, which opened in 2008, is one of Cincinnati's oldest craft breweries. In 2023, Dan and Sue Listermann stepped away from the brewery that bears their name and the Ipsons took over.

Though the brewery has been creating the Listermann namesake beer for 16 years, the company's existence in Cincinnati spans much longer than that; Listermann Brewing Company got its start manufacturing homebrewing equipment in 1991 before becoming a full-scale homebrew shop in 1994.