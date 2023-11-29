MadTree Brewing becomes first Ohio brewery to earn B Corp certification for environmental efforts

CINCINNATI — MadTree Brewing has become the first Ohio brewery to become B Corp Certified due to its social and environmental impacts, the brewery announced Tuesday.

The brewery received the elite certification on Oct. 30. According to MadTree, less than 0.2% of breweries in America have the certification.

B Corp certification recognizes businesses that meet the highest standards of social and environmental impact. In the evaluation process, five pillars of the business are looked at: governance, environment, community, workers and customers.

B Corp recognized MadTree for multiple things, including in large part due to the Oakley brewery's work with nonprofit partners that include the Cincinnati Zoo, Adventure Crew, Cincinnati Parks Foundation and Groundwork ORV. These organizations — as well as MadTree — are 1% For the Planet members, which donate 1% of all sales to support local environmental initiatives.

“We love partnering with MadTree because we share a vision for sustainability and connecting people to nature,” said Jennifer Spieser, executive director of the Cincinnati Parks Foundation. “They’ve spent thousands of hours planting trees and volunteering alongside us. Their commitment to this community and working with local nonprofits is unwavering.”

MadTree will hold its B Corp certification through Oct. 30, 2026, at which tme the brewery will need to recertify.

Rhiannon Hoeweler, VP of experience and impact at MadTree, said the brewery has done lots to get where they are today.

So far, the brewery has an expansive list of efforts made, including more than $300,000 invested in local non-profits, 100% solar- and wind-powered facilities and more than 5,000 trees plants or donated annually, among others things. MadTree's historic Alcove Kitchen + Bar in Over-the-Rhine is also LEED Gold Certified.

"Being able to identify as a B Corp company means that we are on the right path of how we operate our business, both internally and externally, and that we are accountable to doing better every single day."

Brady Duncan, MadTree's founder, said this certification solidifies the company's belief system.

"We operate with a mantra of doing good in Cincinnati, and beyond, and are excited to be recognized for how we run our business," he said.

You can click here to learn more about MadTree's B Corp certification.