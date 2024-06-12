Jason, Travis Kelce become investors in Covington-brewed Garage Beer Co., expansion of Braxton Brewing Company

COVINGTON, Ky. — Travis and Jason Kelce are strengthening their ties with the Tri-State area.

The two University of Cincinnati alums are now investing in the Covington-brewed Garage Beer Co., which is an expansion of Braxton Brewing Company's beloved beer.

Garage Beer Co. announced the partnership Wednesday on social media, saying "the garage just got a lot bigger."

On Wednesday's episode of the brothers' "New Heights" podcast, the brothers said they're part owners of the company.

"Why did we do this?" Jason said. "Why wouldn't we do this?"

Both brothers said they have a love of beer, so it made since.

"If you like good beer, this is a good beer," Travis Kelce said.

ESPN's Adam Schefter said on X (formerly Twitter) that the investment is the first time the brothers are "significant owners and operators" in business together.

The eldest Kelce and former Philadelphia Eagles center also reposted Schefter's announcement, saying "It's pretty good!" He also responded to multiple comments from fans about the new partnership.

Garage Beer Co. expanded from Braxton in early 2023. Within the expansion, Braxton still brews Garage Beer itself, while Garage Beer Co., which is headquartered in Columbus, focuses on building the brand, growing distribution and more.

Per Garage Beer Co.'s website, Garage Beer itself is "beer flavored beer" with a 4% ABV. Garage Beer also has a lime-flavored version, which is also 4% ABV.

