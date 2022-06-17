Top 9 things to do in the Tri-State this weekend

CINCINNATI — Weather this weekend is going to be perfect, just in time for Father's Day and Ohio's annual free fishing weekend. Here are the top nine things you can enjoy around the Tri-State this weekend:

CFTA Food Fest 2022

Who doesn't love a good food truck? I know we do, and the Cincinnati Food Truck Association is bringing more than 30 to Blue Ash today. The event has already begun, but food trucks will be lining Summit Park alongside other vendors and live music. Attendees will be able to try everything from sweets and desserts to comfort food and everything in between.

For those interested in attending, you can see a full list of the vendors and live music schedule here.

WHAT: CFTA Food Fest 2022

WHEN: June 17, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

WHERE: Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash, OH 45242

Juneteenth Family Fun Day

Filled with family fun and Juneteenth celebrations, The Civic Garden Center of Greater Cincinnati's Family Fun Day is bringing a day full of activities for kids and adults alike. The first annual Family Fun Day is being held during the weekend of Juneteenth because the event's administrative and facilities coordinator believes the day is not only a celebration for families but is also about honoring Juneteenth with the surrounding communities.

For those interested, the day will include a scavenger hunt, family yoga, a Cincinnati Museum Center Underground Railroad learning experience and garden tours. For more information about the day of fun, click here.

WHAT: Juneteenth Family Fun Day

WHEN: June 18, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Civic Garden Center, 2715 Reading Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45206

Cheesecake and Murder: A Golden Girl Murder Mystery

Dorothy, Blanche, Sophia and Rose are heading to the Tri-State to solve a murder mystery, and you can help them out. Featuring a buffet-style three course dinner, attendees will gather clues as the girls try to solve the murder in the interactive show. Other than the whodunnit show, the evening will include prizes for Golden Girls Trivia, as well as whoever in the crowd can solve the mystery.

For those interested, tickets are $40 and can be purchased here. They include your meal and non-alcoholic drinks, but a cash bar will also be available.

WHAT: Cheesecake and Murder: A Golden Girl Murder Mystery

WHEN: June 18, Doors at 6;30 p.m., Show runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Gangsters Dueling Piano Bar, 18 E 5th St., Newport, KY 41071

Father's Day Mini Golf

Sunday is Father's Day, and while going out on the green for 18 holes can be fun, what's more enticing then mini golf inside a brewery? Rhinegeist Brewery is here to answer that with its Father's Day Mini Golf event. The brewery will have a free, six-hole mini golf course set up inside the taproom for everyone and their father-figures to enjoy. While you putt your hearts out, the brewery — which will be teeing up specials on buckets of select, dad-approved beers — will also be raffling off sleeves of custom Titleist golf balls.

WHAT: Father's Day Mini Golf at Rhinegeist

WHEN: June 19, 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Rhinegeist Brewery, 1910 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Hippie Dippie Summer Fest

Hosted by Kentucky Botanical Co., Third Eye Brewing and The Beauty Boost — a community for women to feel empowered, healthy and beautiful — Hippie Dippie Summer Fest is bringing a groovy day full of meeting other women and things to "feed you spirit," per the event's description. Grab your flower crowns and flared jeans for multiple vendors and experience stations, including tarot card and astrology readings, Thai yoga massages, photo ops, Reiki energy healings and more. All experience stations time slots are first-come, first-served upon arrival.

For those interested, tickets are $22 and can be purchased here.

WHAT: Hippie Dippie Summer Fest

WHEN: June 18, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: Third Eye Brewing Company, 11276 Chester Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45246

2022 Tusculum Street Fest

Coming to Cincinnati's oldest neighborhood, the Tusculum Street Fest focuses on beautifying the three business association neighborhoods or Columbia Tusculum, Linwood and East End, while also supporting the students at Riverview East Academy. The Saturday festival will feature live music, vendors, food and drinks, a kids zone and more for attendees.

For those interested in going, admission is free but the event is cash-only. There is an ATM located inside Streetside Brewery for those that need it.

WHAT: 2022 Tusculum Street Fest

WHEN: June 18, 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Eastern Avenue between Tennyson Street and Carrel Street

Schutzenfest 2022

Bringing German tradition that dates back to medieval times to the Tri-State, Schutzenfest is back. The festival — which began in 1866 and is older than the Cincinnati Reds — features authentic German entertainment, food and drinks, activities for kids, a 1K Bier Dash Fun Run, a raffle and more. You can see a full list of the festivals events and entertainment here.

For those interested in attending, admission is $5 but kids 15 years old and under are free.

WHAT: Schutzenfest 2022

WHEN: June 17, 6 p.m. to 12 a.m., June 18, 4 p.m. to 12 a.m., June 19, 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Kolping Center, 10235 Mill Rd., Cincinnati, OH 45231

Unique, Boutique & Antique Festival

Bringing everything unique, boutique and antique, this festival will allow attendees to shop their hearts out at the Highland County Fairgrounds. The event will have everything you can dream of, including antique furniture and signs, clothing, craft vendors and more. There will also be food trucks and other activities for attendees.

For those interested in going, it costs $5 per day to enter.

WHAT: Unique, Boutique & Antique

WHEN: June 17, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m., June 18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., June 19, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Highland County Fairgrounds, 7335 Fairgrounds Rd., Hillsboro, OH 45133

Emo Prom

Grab your heavy black eyeliner and My Chemical Romance shirt because Madison Live! is holding Emo Prom tonight. Hosted by DJ Coco, the emo-themed event is sure to feature music from the early 2000s that is sure to bring out the angsty and edgy side of every attendee. Other than the multitude of pop-punk music that will sure to be playing, the all-ages event will have a photo booth, drink specials and DJ Coco will even crown Emo Prom royalty.

For those interested, tickets are $5 and can be purchased here or at the door.

WHAT: Emo Prom

WHEN: June 17, 9 p.m.

WHERE: Madison Live!, 734 Madison Ave., Covington, KY 41011