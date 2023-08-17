Jack Harlow coming to Northern Kentucky during 'No Place Like Home' tour

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — Kentucky native Jack Harlow will make a stop in Northern Kentucky this November during "No Place Like Home: The Kentucky Tour."

The Grammy-nominated rapper said the tour will be his only of 2023, and includes only cities in the commonwealth. Harlow will come to Truist Arena at Northern Kentucky University Sunday, Nov. 26.

This is the third time the Louisville native has specifically scheduled hometown shows outside of his typical tour dates. In addition to Covington, Harlow is also performing in Owensboro, Pikeville, Lexington, Bowling Green and Murray.

Ticketmaster will have both an artist presale and presale for Citi cardmembers before tickets go on sale to the general public Friday, Aug. 25. Both presales will start Tuesday, Aug. 22. To register for verified fan presale, click here. Citi cardmembers can register here.

Harlow has more than 10 billion career streams, two No. 1 singles and six Grammy nominations. He released his third album, "Jackman," in April.

