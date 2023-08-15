Luke Combs concert: The country superstar is bringing his world tour to Cincinnati next summer

CINCINNATI — One of the biggest country music artists in the world is coming to Cincinnati.

Luke Combs is bringing his "Growin' Up and Gettin' Old" tour to Paycor stadium next summer.

He will be playing two shows on August 2 and August 3 of 2024. Pre-sale tickets will go on sale on August 23 at 4 p.m. General admission tickets will go on sale August 25 at 10 a.m.

Combs is currently on a sold out tour in Australia and will be heading to Europe this fall for another leg of sold out shows. When he gets back to the U.S. in the spring of 2024, he'll bring his two nights of shows to Milwaukee, Buffalo, University Park, Jacksonville, San Antonio, Santa Clara, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, Los Angeles, East Rutherford and Washington D.C. before heading to Cincinnati. Combs will also have two nights of shows in Houston and will be in Craven, Canada for one night.

“We got an opportunity to do two shows in some U.S. markets on the World Tour, but when I found out we were going to be able to do two shows for most all of the cities on the 2024 tour, I decided I wanted each show to have their own unique set up of openers, as well as my own unique setlist," Luke Combs said. "I thought this would give people an opportunity to come to both nights if they want, but see two completely different shows."

Combs said he wants to open up his stage to outlaw, Americana and red dirt country music for his Friday shows, while his Saturday shows stay close to his contemporary country roots.

According to a press release, special guests for Friday shows include Cody Jinks, The Avett Brothers, Charles Wesley Godwin, Hailey Whitters and The Wilder Blue. Saturday's shows will feature Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.

"With Country music being such a wide genre and being a huge fan of it all myself, I wanted to open up my stage," Combs said.

Combs got his big break in Nashville in 2016 when he got a publishing deal with Big Machine Record Group, according to a report from the Washington Post.

Combs is a Grand Ole Opry-member and has won multiple CMA, ACM and Billboard Music awards. He has also been nominated for multiple Grammy Awards.