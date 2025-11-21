Schedule for Week 14 of Cincinnati, NKY high school football

CINCINNATI — It's Week 14 of high school football here in the Tri-State, and we're bringing you coverage of games across the region.

Elder vs. St. Xavier, WCPO 9's Game of the Week, was moved to Paycor Stadium after tickets sold out in about an hour for its original host Mason High School.

There have been more than 20,606 tickets (and counting) sold as of 3:30 p.m. Friday for the Division I, Region 4 final Friday night, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. Friday at the home of the Cincinnati Bengals.

"It is an unbelievable experience for our student-athletes and our fan bases," said Elder athletic director Kevin Espelage. "Most importantly for the fans that want to be there in person."

But that's not the only game we're covering. We'll have crews at Prestonsburg vs. Beechwood, Russell vs. Lloyd, Anderson vs. Trotwood-Madison, Indian Hill vs. Valley View and Corbin vs. Highlands.

We'll also show highlights from Middletown vs. Wayne, Newport Central Catholic vs. Campbellsville, Newport vs. Kentucky Country Day, Covington Catholic vs. Boyle County and Ryle vs. Frederick Douglass.

Check the latest scores below, and don't forget to vote for your WCPO 9 Player of the Week.

Tune in to WCPO Friday Football at 11:15 p.m. for highlights.