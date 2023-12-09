Crosstown Shootout 2023: Here's how to watch the 91st meeting between the Xavier Musketeers, UC Bearcats

CINCINNATI — It's time for the 2023 Crosstown Shootout.

The Xavier Musketeers and the University of Cincinnati Bearcats are back at it for the 91st Crosstown Shootout meeting Saturday.

The Bearcats are traveling to the Cintas Center for the game, which tips off at 6:30 p.m.

For those not heading to the Cintas Center themselves, the game will be televised.

The game is set to air on Fox Sports 1 (FS1). The game can also be streamed on Sling TV and Fubo.

Xavier (4-5) is coming off a loss to the Delaware Blue Hens, while UC (7-0) is riding the high of an undefeated season so far.

The Musketeers and Bearcats are vying for bragging rights, but Xavier has held those rights for more than 20 years with games set at the Cintas Center. The last time the Bearcats toppled Xavier at home was Dec. 14, 2001. UC last won overall on Dec. 8 2019 at Fifth Third Arena.

Last year, Xavier pulled out a 80-77 win during a nail-biting game at UC's Fifth Third Arena.

RELATED | WCPO Sports Team reflects on one of the most exciting Crosstown Shootouts in recent memory

The 2022 victory was the fourth consecutive win for the Muskies in the almost century-old rivalry. Despite last year's loss — and Xavier's longstanding winning record at the Cintas Center — UC holds a 51-38 lead against Xavier in the long-standing basketball tradition.

READ MORE:

Xavier students camp out at Cintas Center ahead of annual Crosstown Shootout

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost leads multistate lawsuit against NCAA over transfer eligibility rule

UC basketball transfer granted immediate eligibility by NCAA