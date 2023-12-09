Xavier students camp out at Cintas Center ahead of annual Crosstown Shootout

CINCINNATI — Xavier students are camping out at Cintas Center Friday night ahead of this year's Crosstown Shootout, a showdown between the Musketeers and the University of Cincinnati Bearcats.

While Sean Miller's squad hasn't had the best start to the season, students said they've been waiting all school year to see the Muskies hopefully take down their crosstown rival.

"I've been thinking about this game for three weeks now, so I'm ready to go," said Justin Gabbard.

Gabbard and his friend, Sam Chavez, said they pitched their tent outside the arena early with plans to be front of the line for the student section.

"This is meticulous," Chavez said. "This is the biggest night of the year for us."

Xavier comes into Saturday's game winning four consecutive shootouts. The Musketeers defeated UC in a nail-biter at Fifth Third Arena last December.

This year's undefeated Bearcats are looking to end the skid. They're led by redshirt junior Viktor Lakhin, who currently leads the team in points and rebounds.

While the Musketeers have won four straight shootouts, they're entering this game with a three-game losing streak. Xavier lost to Oakland, No. 3 Houston and Delaware in the past two weeks and sits at 4-5 this season.

Still, Gabbard and Chavez said they're betting on a Muskies win.

"You gotta be hopeful, gotta be on the hopeful side," Chavez said.

The Skyline Chili Crosstown Shootout will tip off at 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The game will air on FS1.