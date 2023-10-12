CPS: Withrow University High School lockdown lifted

CINCINNATI — The lockdown at Withrow University High School has been lifted, according to Cincinnati Public Schools.

The high school was on a brief lockdown following a threat made against the school, a spokesperson for Cincinnati Public Schools said.

No individuals were allowed in or out of the school, the district said.

Cincinnati police were on the scene investigating the threat. Police have not provided an update on the situation.

A WCPO crew that was on the scene said there was a minimal police presence.

The district did not say what type of threat was received.

A spokesperson for the district said the school day will resume as normal but parents are permitted to pick up their children.

The district said the principal will provide an update on the threat later today.

This is the third school threat this week in the region. On Tuesday Mount Healthy Jr./Sr. HS evacuated and dismissed early due to a "911 threat." Police were also called to Clark Montessori High School Tuesday morning to investigate a threat.