PD: 1 dead, another with life-threatening injuries after Riverside shooting, crash

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Coroner's Office has identified the woman who was shot and killed Wednesday in Riverside near Riverside Academy.

First responders arrived on the scene shortly before 8 a.m. They said crews had to rescue people trapped in a vehicle in the 3200 block of River Road after a crash, which was caused by the shooting.

HAPPENING NOW



CPD just got a car pulled out of the woods.



Police tell us it crashed after the two adults inside were shot before 8 a.m.



One of them is dead, the other injured.



The child in the backseat was unharmed.



Police haven’t said if this was a drive-by. @WCPO pic.twitter.com/duLUhyFvU8 — Valerie Lyons (@VLyonsTV) October 25, 2023

CPD said two victims with gunshot wounds were taken to UC Medical Center. A 33-year-old woman died at the hospital. The coroner identified her as Sarah Westbrooks Thursday morning. The other victim has life-threatening injuries, according to investigators.

Lisa Sanker, who lives nearby, said she didn't see the shooting, but she heard it.

"Pow, pow, pow, pow. I knew there were four to five gunshots and I knew it was very close to my home," she said. "It scared me I was shaking so bad. It literally scared me because there was so much that could have happened. Children walking to school, other parents bringing their kids — and then the people going to work."

CPD Chief Teresa Theetge said a child was also in the car, but they were not hurt.

No one in the nearby school was involved in the shooting, investigators said. School officials have not said if students and staff went on a lockdown.

A colonel at the scene said they believe the shooting likely took place in an alley across the street before the car crossed the road and crashed.

River Road was blocked with police tape near the school until around 11 a.m.

Theetge said that gun violence solves nothing.

"It absolutely harms a family whose loved one is shot and the people who are doing the shooting, I don't think they realize the lifelong consequences that they could suffer for shooting someone, whether it's a fatal shooting or not," Theetge said.

At this time, Theetge could not say if those shot were targeted or randomly shot.

Sanker said she has her suspicions.

"I think that the person that did it knew that these people dropped these children off at the school and knew their routine," she said.

Police have not said if they have any suspect information. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 513-352-3542.