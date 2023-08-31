Coroner: 1 dead in Warren County motorcycle crash

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Warren County, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The crash caused a significant impact to morning traffic, investigators said.

It happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday at US 22 and Stubbs Mills Road.

US 22 was closed between Zoar Road and Classicway Boulevard. Stubs Mills Road was closed from US 22 to Mason-Morrow-Millgrove Road. The roadway has is back open.

The Hamilton Township Police Department said the closures impacted school travel to the Little Miami School District.

US 22/3 & Stubbs Mills Road will be closed for an extended period of time while we investigate a serious automobile crash. Motorists should seek alternative routes. This road closure will significantly impact @LM_Schools traffic. @ODOT_Cincinnati pic.twitter.com/cepaSkUSSo — HamiltonTwpPD (@HamiltonTwpPD) August 31, 2023

Little Miami Schools traffic was asked to use Zoar Road and Ford Road as a detour, police said.

The Coroner's office has not released the victim's identity.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash.