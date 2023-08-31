Watch Now
Coroner: 1 dead in Warren County motorcycle crash

Posted at 7:22 AM, Aug 31, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-31 09:53:42-04

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Warren County, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The crash caused a significant impact to morning traffic, investigators said.

It happened shortly before 5:30 a.m. Thursday at US 22 and Stubbs Mills Road.

US 22 was closed between Zoar Road and Classicway Boulevard. Stubs Mills Road was closed from US 22 to Mason-Morrow-Millgrove Road. The roadway has is back open.

The Hamilton Township Police Department said the closures impacted school travel to the Little Miami School District.

Little Miami Schools traffic was asked to use Zoar Road and Ford Road as a detour, police said.

The Coroner's office has not released the victim's identity.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash.

