Clifton Cultural Arts Center set for weekend Grand Opening

CLIFTON — The Clifton Cultural Arts Center plays a pivotal role in the community, providing a space for makers and creators to practice their skills.

And now the CCAC has a permanent home in Clifton’s business district.

The $10.5 million building on Clifton Avenue was completed in about 14 months.

Executive Director Leslie Mooney explained that the location was so important because it’s walkable and on a bus line. The CCAC serves low-income communities and kids who wouldn’t typically get these opportunities.

“Predominantly we’re serving folks in Clifton, but also Avondale, Mount Auburn and points surrounding,” Mooney said.

The CCAC offers scholarships for classes and camps so they can provide opportunities for free or at very low cost.

“At any given time we could have 70 classes going on, we have summer camps, we have after-school and in-school programs,” Mooney said.

Mooney explained that most people know the CCAC for its classroom space and visual arts.

“The CCAC has always been a very multi-disciplinary, multi-functional space and we wanted to reflect that even in our new building,” said Mooney.

WCPO The CCAC features music studios for private music lessons.

But the new facility has music studios with pianos, space for voice lessons and guitar classes.

“We also have wellness and dance classes,” Mooney said. “We teach Tai Chi here, pilates, yoga and dance of all kinds — tap, salsa.”

Arguably the most stunning part of the building is a 2-story art gallery that will host different artists throughout the year.

Erin Smith Glenn The CCAC's inaugural exhibit, HAIRitage by Erin Smith Glenn.

HAIRitage by Erin Smith Glenn is the featured exhibit for the grand opening. Glenn described her exhibit as one that explores the profound ways in which black hair is revered and transformed.

“It just goes into such detail really about the culture of black hair and the history and the significance culturally, and so it’s a stunning exhibition,” Mooney said.

Glenn will be at Saturday’s Grand Opening to share more about her exhibit.

The grand opening celebrations begin at 9:30 with sample classes, free food from Graeter’s and Dewey’s Pizza, tours and an opportunity to try out the new maker-space area.

The project raised money from state, county and city grants. A large portion of funding also came from public, private and corporate donors.

The CCAC still needs to raise about $500,000 to pay for the new building.

WCPO The CCAC features a maker-space with 3D printers, several kilns and space for creativity to blossom.

The third-floor theatre and classroom spaces are all available to rent for weddings, birthday parties or any event.

The rooftop garden is also a stunning space that will be full of life as the weather continues to warm.

To learn more about the grand opening events or renting space, visit the Clifton Cultural Arts Center.