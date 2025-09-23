Banks business blames parents as teens continue to fight, shoplift in broad daylight

CINCINNATI — Months after the city rolled out new safety initiatives at The Banks, data has shown a decline in violent crime. But one business owner said he continues to watch fights from his windows while young thieves pocket his merchandise on a nearly daily basis.

Neal Sebastian owns Street Corner Market, a convenience store that sits catty-corner to the Freedom Center and Yard House. He said he can't speak for every business at The Banks, as teens can't gain access to most restaurants and bars in the area, but that he has a unique perspective.

He implemented a policy a few years ago prohibiting teens in the store after 9 p.m. Before then, Sebastian allows only two teens inside at a time and they may not carry backpacks.

Despite the city's new 9 p.m. curfew, shoplifting has not improved. Sebastian said teens are stealing in broad daylight.

"We just see an incredible amount of petty theft in here, 90% of which has usually been the juveniles," Sebastian said. "We can't exactly chase these people down the street. If I had every person arrested for petty theft, I'd be in court every day, and so the police honestly, they've got bigger fish to fry than stolen candy bars right now, so we're kind of left to deal with it on our own."

WATCH: Sebastian tells us more about the theft from his store

Store owner says petty theft among teens on the rise

Sebastian sent us nearly a dozen videos captured on his security cameras showing people using the five-finger discount. Some of the offenders tried to be covert about the theft, while others were more overt.

"On a daily basis, probably averaging four to five petty thefts a day, on a weekend, probably averaging 15 to 30," Sebastian said. "Big crowds like our first Bengals home game, if I went through that CCTV and really looked, probably up to 40 to 50, just cause there are so many people in here, and it's just so easy to pocket something."

That was not the only brazen behavior Sebastian said he saw after the Bengals' home opener on Sept. 14. At least two fights unfolded back-to-back outside as crowds packed the Banks. While no police were around to intervene, an officer walked up as the altercations ended. Another officer pulled up in a cruiser minutes later.

"When the barricades are not up, it can get pretty dicey," Sebastian said. "That shows you the brazen, 'What are you going to do about it? We don't care' attitudes a lot of these kids have that they're willing to do it right there, in front of everybody, in front of the police station."

A Cincinnati police substation sits feet from Sebastian's store. Cincinnati police cruisers park along Walnut Street, next to the Freedom Center. On Friday and Saturday nights, when barricades are up and the 21+ policy is in place, Sebastian said there are few or no issues.

Sebastian said police are doing what they can. He blames parents.

"In my opinion, it's the parents. Where are the parents? A lot of the theft from these school-age kids is during school hours. Why are they even here? Where are the parents? Why are they not at school?" Sebastian said. "To me, it all goes back to the parents."

Sebastian said the constant thefts have affected his bottom line. Monthly profits are down between 6% and 15%. He estimates he'll lose about five figures worth of sales by the year's end.