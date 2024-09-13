Schedules, scores for Week 4 of the 2024 high school football season

CINCINNATI — It's an interesting Week 4 for high school football in the Tri-State as multiple games — including the WCPO 9 Friday Football Game of the Week — were impacted by violence in the area.

One of the most-anticipated games of the week, a non-conference matchup between Taft and Mount Healthy, will have a restricted audience after a Taft student was shot near the school after dismissal Thursday.

The game, hosted at Mount Healthy, will only allow parents and guardians of students as well as pre-approved adults. No students can attend the game.

Shroder vs. Batavia, originally scheduled for Thursday night at Stargel Stadium, was rescheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday at Walnut Hills because of the shooting. In Kentucky, Bellevue's game against Lynn Camp in Corbin, Ky. has been canceled due to an ongoing manhunt for the suspect in a shooting on I-75 in Laurel County.

WCPO crews will be covering the following games tonight: Kings vs. West Clermont, Mason vs. Hamilton, La Salle vs. Central, Oak Hills vs. Colerain, Western Hills vs. Harrison, Mariemont vs. Indian Hill, Madeira vs. Wyoming, Newport Catholic vs. Conner and Ryle vs. Highlands.

Scores for tonight's games will be updated below. Watch Friday Football tonight at 11:15 p.m. for the latest highlights.