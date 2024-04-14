Cincinnati native, MND grad Gabbie Marshall makes appearance on 'Saturday Night Live'

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati native Gabbie Marshall has gone from the court to the "Saturday Night Live" stage.

After helping lead the Iowa Hawkeyes to the 2023 NCAA title game, the 2019 Mount Notre Dame grad appeared with Iowa teammates Caitlin Clark, Kate Martin and Jada Gyamfi during Saturday's show. The four were on stage during host Ryan Gosling's goodbye.

MND basketball grad Gabbie Marshall and teammates on stage at SNL last night! 🤩 https://t.co/0DOPjtngda — MND Basketball (@MNDCougsBBall) April 14, 2024

Clark, who is expected to be the No. 1 pick in the 2024 WNBA draft, did more than just wave goodbye on the "SNL" stage. The all-time scoring leader in NCAA Division 1 basketball history crashed Michael Che's "Weekend Update" sketch, harping him for his repeated jokes about women's sports.

For the closing segment of "Weekend Update," Che joked that Iowa is replacing Clark's jersey with an apron when the university retires it.

"The University of Iowa announced that basketball star Caitlin Clark will have her jersey retired," Che said. "And replaced with an apron."

Clark was then introduced to applause and cheering from the "SNL" audience.

"You make a lot of jokes about women's sports, don't you, Michael?" Clark asked.

Che denied it before "Weekend Update" co-host Colin Jost agreed that Che does, tossing to a supercut of Che's past remarks.

"Unlike Che, I support women," Jost joked after the supercut.

Che then wished Clark good luck in the draft before she paid homage to women's basketball players who came before her.

"Thanks to all the great players like Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie, Cynthia Cooper, the great Dawn Staley and my basketball hero, Maya Moore," Clark said.

Clark acknowledged these women who "kicked down the door so [she] could walk inside."

"So I want to thank them tonight for laying the foundation, and Michael, since you're such a big fan, I brought you a souvenir — it's an apron signed by me," Clark joked.

Watch Clark's full appearance on "Saturday Night Live":