Kings Island to auction off several items from former Boo Blasters on Boo Hill attraction

MASON, Ohio — A (boo) blast from the past is set to be auctioned off at Kings Island later this month, the amusement park announced Monday.

Kings Island said it will auction off more than 100 items from the former Boo Blasters on Boo Hill attraction from Wednesday, March 18, through Friday, March 27.

The auction will be online and feature a slew of props used in the ride, including set pieces of various sizes, themed directional signage, dimensional characters and more, Kings Island said. The fan-favorite ride featured decor such as life-size medieval knights, grave stones, skeletons, formerly-animated ghosts and more that will be available to bid on.

You can click here to view the entire catalog of available items.

Provided by Kings Island

During the auction, prospective buyers can review the available lots and bid as often as they'd like before the highest bidders are chosen on March 27. Those who win the auction's lots will be contacted by email to complete their purchase and pick up their Boo Blasters pieces.

“This is an incredible way for park fans to pay their final respects to the former ride and own a piece of Kings Island history,” said Steve Ryan, director of retail at Kings Island. “From the ride’s most well-known scenes to signage, props and more, Boo Blasters on Boo Hill can live on inside the homes of its devoted riders.”

Kings Island closed Boo Blasters on Boo Hill in September 2025 to make way for the upcoming Phantom Theater, a fan-favorite attraction from the 1990s. The original Phantom Theater used the same cars and ride system to take visitors through a haunted opera house from 1992 to 2002. After it closed in the early 2000s, the attraction became Scooby Doo's Haunted Castle ride from 2002 to 2010.

The new and improved Phantom Theater is expected to open for the start of the 2026 Kings Island season.