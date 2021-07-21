Mount Notre Dame cheered on alumna and Olympian Rose Lavelle Wednesday morning

READING, Ohio — The Mount Notre Dame High School community woke up early Wednesday to cheer on Olympian and 2013 graduate Rose Lavelle.

Lavelle and the 2020 U.S. Olympic Women's Soccer Team played their first match against Sweden at 4:30 a.m. EST Wednesday.

To watch Lavelle, people gathered and spent the night in Mount Notre Dame's gymnasium Tuesday night. Then, they watched the match Wednesday morning in the school's new Performing Arts Center.

The students said they were excited to cheer on and support Lavelle.

"So excited for her," Mount Notre Dame junior Riley Drefcinski said. "I know that we all think it's crazy that she sat in our desks and ran on the field that we do too, and she can accomplish something that's like, so crazy and just completely awesome."

Lavelle was on Mount Notre Dame's varsity soccer team for her four years at the school before she played soccer at the University of Wisconsin. She was the number one overall draft pick in the 2017 National Women's Soccer League Draft by the Boston Breakers, and she was a member of Team USA when they won the 2019 World Cup Championship.

