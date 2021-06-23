Rose Lavelle has been named to the 2020 U.S. Olympic Women's Soccer Team

Rose Lavelle is going to the Olympics.

The former Mount Notre Dame High School standout was named to the 2020 United States Women's Olympic Soccer Team on Wednesday morning.

Lavelle, a midfielder for OL Reign, is one of 18 players on the U.S. roster for the delayed Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Lavelle, a 2013 MND graduate who later played at the University of Wisconsin, is one of seven first-time Olympians on the roster.

The U.S. team will play in Connecticut at the end of June to play its WNT Send-Off Series as it plays Mexico on July 1.

The U.S. will open Group G play on July 21 - two days before the Olympic Opening Ceremony - against Sweden (4:30 a.m. ET) at Tokyo Stadium.

The U.S. team was a quarterfinalist in the 2016 Olympics. The U.S. team won gold in 1996, 2000, 2004, 2008 and 2012.

Lavelle helped to lead the U.S. team to the World Cup title in 2019. She was named a top-15 player in the world by ESPN.com this past March.