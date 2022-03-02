Graeter's 2022 mystery flavor is fan favorite from last year

CINCINNATI — Graeter's Ice Cream has announced their 2022 mystery flavor will be fan favorite Midnight Snack, according to a press release from the company.

The flavor debuted last summer for a short time to test it out and Graeter's said it was enthusiastically received.

Now the flavor, laden with peanut butter cups, chocolate-covered pretzels and brownie pieces, has become be available in Graeter's shops starting March 1. It will be available in some grocery stores starting in April, the press release said.

Now introducing (drum roll please)



✨MIDNIGHT SNACK✨ pic.twitter.com/uga6igxaVV — Graeter's Ice Cream (@graeters) March 1, 2022

For fans looking to stop into a scoop shop for the new flavor, the brand said a special kind of sundae will also be available, featuring Cincinnati brand Hen of the Woods' sea salt kettle chips.