Graeter's 2022 mystery flavor is fan favorite from last year

Posted at 12:26 PM, Mar 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-02 12:26:58-05

CINCINNATI — Graeter's Ice Cream has announced their 2022 mystery flavor will be fan favorite Midnight Snack, according to a press release from the company.

The flavor debuted last summer for a short time to test it out and Graeter's said it was enthusiastically received.

Now the flavor, laden with peanut butter cups, chocolate-covered pretzels and brownie pieces, has become be available in Graeter's shops starting March 1. It will be available in some grocery stores starting in April, the press release said.

For fans looking to stop into a scoop shop for the new flavor, the brand said a special kind of sundae will also be available, featuring Cincinnati brand Hen of the Woods' sea salt kettle chips.

