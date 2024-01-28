Top 9 chili parlors in the Tri-State

CINCINNATI — There's no Cincinnati without chili, and because of that there are plenty of restaurants and diners serving up their own take on the regional delicacy.

Now, everyone under the sun knows about Skyline Chili and Gold Star Chili. They're the two top-dog franchises with multiple stores around the Tri-State, but true Cincinnatians know some of the best chili comes from smaller diners and restaurants around the Tri-State.

Based on Google and Yelp reviews, here are the Top 9 chili parlors to satiate all of your Cincinnati chili needs:

Camp Washington Chili

Open 24/6 (yes, you read that correctly; it's closed Sundays), Camp Washington Chili first opened its doors in 1940 by owner Jimmy Johnson and holds decades of history in the Queen City. The award-winning restaurant, which is at the corner of Colerain Avenue and Hopple Street, serves chili whichever way you want it, whether that be coney, bowl, 3-way, 4-way or 5-way. Camp Washington Chili also serves a 513-Way, which has goetta, chili, onion, beans and cheese with the option of adding spaghetti.

Dixie Chili & Deli

With locations in Covington, Newport and Erlanger, Dixie Chili & Deli is the first chili parlor in Northern Kentucky, according to its website. The restaurant was founded in 1929 by Nicholas D. Sarakatsannis, who passed his chili recipe down to his sons. Dixie Chili serves the usual Cincinnati chili options, as well as a a 6-way that has fresh chopped garlic and a chili man dip, which includes cream cheese, mashed pinto beans, chili, chopped onions, shredded cheese and is served with tortilla chips.

Dixie Chili fans can also buy 6-pack or case of chili cans as well as a chili survival kit online.

Pleasant Ridge Chili

Pleasant Ridge Chili has a massive menu with everything from double deckers to all-day breakfast, but at the center of that menu is Cincinnati chili. The restaurant is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and prefers cash-only, according to its website. Those looking for chili can enjoy their "secret recipe" as a coney, 3-way, 4-way, 5-way, in a bowl or even on French fries.

Blue Ash Chili

Serving up its family recipe of "not too spicy" chili since 1969, Blue Ash Chili has two locations in the Tri-State: Blue Ash and Tri-County. The chili parlor has way more than your typical 3-ways and 5-ways, including a 6-way with fresh sliced jalapenos and fried bottle caps, which was featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives." Blue Ash Chili also has multiple specialty hot dogs, such as The Dill Dawg or The Lizard, that feature the restaurant's chili.

Blue Ash Chili, which is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., also has a liquor license so guests of age can enjoy a cold beer or glass of wine with their chili.

Blue Jay Restaurant

Located in Northside, Blue Jay Restaurant was first opened in 1967 by Danny and Tina Petropoulos. The restaurant has homemade Cincinnati-style chili that can be enjoyed in the typical ways. Guests can also get the chili put on top of breakfast home fries, inside "The Northsider" omelet or on French fries.

The laid back diner is open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Price Hill Chili

Opening in Price Hill in 1962, Price Hill Chili is a staple of the west side of Cincinnati often packed full after Sunday mass or Friday night high school football games. The family-owned restaurant makes its own chili, which can be be enjoyed as a 2-way through a 5-way, in a cup or bowl, as a coney, on a mett, on top of French fries and even in a chili and cheese omelet.

Price Hill Chili is open seven days a week. You can click here to see the restaurant's full hours.

Empress Chili

Empress Chili serves "the first edition of a Cincinnati tradition," according to its website. Two brothers from Macedonia began the restaurant in downtown Cincinnati in 1922, but it's now located in Alexandria. Customers can enjoy the restaurant's chili in regular or larges 2-ways, 3-ways, 4-ways and 5-ways, in a bowl or on a classic coney or chili cheese sandwich. Empress also offers its chili on a Chili Pizza, which has pizza crust, mustard, onions, chili and cheese.

Empress Chili is open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

J&J Restaurant

Open seven days a week in Western Hills, J&J Restaurant is a popular spot to grab lunch or dinner. The restaurant has massive double deckers, but it also has chili in all the usual ways, including 3-ways, cheese coneys, cups of chili and even on French fries. Customers can also order a pint of half of a pint of chili, 3-ways, 4-ways and 5-ways to go, as well.

Gourmet Chili

Located in Newport, Gourmet Chili has been serving up Cincinnati-style chili to Northern Kentuckians since 1986 by Steve Stavropoulos. The diner is open seven days a week and serves its chili, which is still made to this day with Stavropoulos' exact specifications, in 3-ways, 4-ways and 5-ways in three different sizes. The restaurant also has chili cheese fries with extra chili for those that can't get enough of the delicacy.