Report: The Commanders, not the Bengals, will play first NFL game in Spain

CINCINNATI — A report from a Spanish news outlet says it will be the Washington Commanders, not the Cincinnati Bengals, to play the Miami Dolphins in the NFL's first game in Spain this season.

The Dolphins were announced as the first team in the Spain game back in January, and speculation on which team would face them has flown ever since.

Miami is listed as the home team in the Madrid Game, and the Bengals had already been announced as an opponent that will play as an away team against the Dolphins this upcoming season.

Jay Morrison, Bengals beat writer with Sports Illustrated, cited a report from Diario AS that the opponent would be the Commanders.

Per this report, and others in previous days, the #Bengals won't be going to Spain. https://t.co/UVPebgJWcu — Jay Morrison (@ByJayMorrison) May 12, 2025

The game will be played at Bernabeu Stadium, home to the international soccer powerhouse Real Madrid. The stadium holds over 80,000 spectators.

An official date for the game has not been announced, but it would have to be timed during an international soccer break so that the stadium does not have a coinciding Real Madrid match.

The full NFL schedule release is set for this Wednesday, but the official international game announcement is expected Tuesday, May 13.