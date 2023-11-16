Ravens strike first in Thursday Night Football showdown with Bengals

BALTIMORE — The Cincinnati Bengals are back in prime time! This week, they're taking on a familiar foe: their divisional rival the Baltimore Ravens.

While tonight's Thursday Night Football showdown airs on the streaming service Prime Video, Bengals fans in the Tri-State can tune into WCPO 9 and watch for free.

The Ravens struck first, marching down the field to start the game with a Gus Edwards touchdown. Tight end Mark Andrews appeared to be injured during the drive.

Ravens were marching straight down the field. Star TE Mark Andrews down on the field. Lamar Jackson took his helmet off and walked over to Andrews as medical staff takes a look.@WCPO — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) November 17, 2023

Tonight's game finds both squads in a familiar spot — the Bengals sit at 5-4 for the third straight year, while the Ravens lead the division at the end of Week 10 for the fourth time in five years.

The two sides met in Week 2, where the Ravens came out on top, 27-24. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow finished that game with 222 passing yards, two touchdowns and one interception. Both of those touchdowns were thrown to wide receiver Tee Higgins, who will not suit up this time around.

Cincinnati announced Wednesday that both Higgins and defensive end Sam Hubbard will not play Thursday while dealing with a hamstring and ankle injury, respectively. Also ruled out is wide receiver Adrei Iosivas, who did not practice this week following a knee injury.

Some good news for the Bengals: Trey Hendrickson is playing after hyperextending his knee on Sunday.

Trey Hendrickson warming up after hyperextending his knee on Sunday. #Bengals @WCPO pic.twitter.com/rI7R8dbrAZ — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) November 16, 2023

On the other side, Baltimore ruled out left tackle Ronnie Stanley.

WCPO 9 will have special coverage after the game that kicks off at 8:15 p.m.